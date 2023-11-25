Indiana Grown: Purple Shamrock Farm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Stephanie Strothmann from Purple Shamrock Farm joined News 8 at Weekend Daybreak.

Strothmann says she started the farm in 2016 with four chickens and a partnership with a brewing company in Seymour, Indiana.

Purple Shamrock Farm specializes in making “IPA” Bites – which stand for Incredible Pupper Appetizers. They are peanut butter dog treats made with the spent mash from the brewery, which is highly nutritious.

Strothmann says eggs from chickens on the farm provide more ingredients for the treats, along with natural peanut butter and some flour. Each treat is pressed out by hand and available in two sizes: Regular (1″) and Mini (3/4″).

Purple Shamrock Farm is running a holiday special to buy two bags of any size treat and get one FREE. You can use the code “2023 Pupper.”

There are also Christmas Pawgrams – which are four treats in Bell, Tree, and Star Shapes.

All order information is available online, or reach out to Strothmann at Purpleshamrockfarm@gmail.com.