Indiana Grown: Shoup’s Country Foods

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week Daybreak highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week Shoup’s Country Foods dropped by the kitchen to talk about their full service catering, banquet facility, meat shop and more.

The Shoup sisters, Amy and Cindy, said they are excited about their products now being carried at 95 Kroger locations for the summer.

The sisters launched three new meat products that are now in the frozen meat section at Kroger. The sisters have had their barbeque sauce and seasonings for sale at Kroger for some time.

To learn more about their new products and the services they offer, click the video.