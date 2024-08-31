Search
Indiana Grown: Simplicity Cold Pressed Juice & Cocktails

(Provided Photo/Simplicity)
by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Beth Smith with Simplicity Cold Pressed Juice & Cocktails joins the show.

Simplicity, located off East 54th Street near the Gallery Pastry Shop in Broad Ripple, focuses on serving the community with drinks that contain “health and happiness” in every sip.

Smith shares her inspiration behind Simplicity, and explains how they “add in good” to each juice or cocktail drink. She also explains what makes cold-pressed juices different from other juices.

Simplicity’s drinks can be bought in-store or online. Watch the full interview above to learn more.

