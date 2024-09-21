Indiana Grown: Slaughter Orchard and Cidery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Clay and Tara Slaughter with Slaughter Orchard and Cidery joined News 8 at Daybreak.

The Slaughters say their family has been pressing fruit for decades, passing along the skills to make homemade ciders, jams, jellies, kinds of butter, and more.

Apples are not the only fruits growing at the orchard – Clay tells News 8 they also grow pears and peaches, which also get turned into delicious goods.

The orchard and cidery’s roadside market is located at 7288 W. S.R. 45 in Bloomington. Their main orchard, called Hainlen Orchard, can be found at 5588 N. 1250 E. in Converse, Indiana.

Watch the full interview above to learn more.