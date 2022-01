Local

Indiana Grown: Solful Gardens

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week’s guest is Dr. Jarrod Dortch with Solful Gardens.

Dortch talked with News 8’s Hanna Mordoh about how the project got started, its impact on children and the importance of bringing people together.

More information about Solful Gardens can be found on its Facebook and Instagram accounts.