Indiana Grown: Sonya V Gluten Free

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week’s guest is Sonya von zur Muehlen, founder and CEO of Sonya V Gluten Free bakery.

von zur Muehlen was diagnosed with Celiac disease, an autoimmune reaction to gluten which is a protein primarily found in wheat, several years ago. A connoisseur of cookies and treats, von zur Muehlen was inspired to start her business after she was unable to find baked goods that were compatible with her gluten-free diet.

von zur Muehlen spent months developing her own flour mix and recipes and started selling her treats at farmer’s markets and bake sales. In 2019, she made her business official and it has expanded since then.

“I started my business officially in 2019 and I have been developing different options for others to try. My main one has been the lemon pound cake and then we’ve kind of grown from there,” von zur Muehlen said. “We offer cookies and muffins and so forth. But, it was just trying to have it so that the gluten-free didn’t taste gluten-free and didn’t seem gluten-free and I wanted it to be typical food for anyone.”

Sonya V Gluten Free will be at the Coffee Creek Farmer’s Market in Chesterton on April 20. Treats can be purchased in-person at Georgetown Market in Indianapolis, Three Rivers Food Natural Co-op in Fort Wayne, Maple City Market in Goshen, and at select Strack and Van Til stores.

Goodies from Sonya V Gluten Free bakery are also available at the Sonya V website, at Gluten Free Palace, or on Amazon.