Indiana Grown: Spruce + Bee

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Every week we highlight a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week we are speaking with Britt Sanders from Spruce + Bee. The company specializes in producing environmentally friendly skincare products.

Spruce + Bee handcrafts planet-friendly skincare products made with locally sourced and foraged ingredients without all the chemicals we can't pronounce.

To learn more about Spruce + Bee, click the video.