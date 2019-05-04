Local News

Indiana Grown: Spruce + Bee

By:

Posted: May 04, 2019 07:29 AM EDT

Updated: May 04, 2019 07:29 AM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Every week we highlight a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. 

This week we are speaking with Britt Sanders from Spruce + Bee. The company specializes in producing environmentally friendly skincare products.

Spruce + Bee handcrafts planet-friendly skincare products made with locally sourced and foraged ingredients without all the chemicals we can't pronounce. 

To learn more about Spruce + Bee, click the video. 

