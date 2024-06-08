Indiana Grown: Strahl Family Farms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Michael Strahl, and his daughter, Emma, with Strahl Family Farms joined News 8 at Daybreak.

The Strahls are both first-generation farmers, Michael says, with the Strahls buying their land in 2011 with the intention of owning horses one day.

“We started off with six chickens and then we had horses for a while,” Michael said. “Then in 2020 when everything kind of hit the fan, we realized grocery store shelves were starting to look empty, so we decided, ‘Let’s go and take this up to the next level.’”

The Strahls also discuss conventional vs. regenerative farming, which Michael says has been a “buzzword” in farming recently. They also show off the different kinds of meat they make from livestock on their farm.

To learn more, watch the full interview above.