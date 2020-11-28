Indiana Grown: Sun King Brewing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

Clay Robinson, who is the owner of Sun King Brewing, stopped by the Daybreak studios to talk about how the popular brewery is getting through the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was definitely rocky at first, not knowing what was going to go on or how things would work, and restrictions on taprooms and other things. Just the shift in our business,” said Robinson. “Bars and restaurants being closed pushed a lot of our business into grocery stores.”

Sun King has several locations, including a recently opened taproom at the Indianapolis International Airport.

Click the video to learn more.