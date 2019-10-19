Indiana Grown: Sweet Valley Ice Cream

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Every Saturday WISH-TV teams up with our partners at Indiana Grown to highlight a local company.

This week Georgia Brown and Jason Hill from Sweet Valley Ice Cream stopped by the studios to talk about their ice cream business.

“We are a family-owned business, which includes myself, my son Jason Hill and daughter-in-law Charlene,” said Georgia Brown, owner of Sweet Valley Ice Cream. “We make the ice cream in Bloomington and sell it from our ice cream van.”

Georgia said they take their ice cream van to various events including Food Truck Friday events and local farmers markets. They also offer catering and private events.

Sweet Valley Ice Cream has more than a dozen flavors to choose from.

“This summer we put out about 15 different flavors,” said Brown. “The goal is to increase it and carry more on our truck.”

A variety of sorbets are also on the menu.

Click the videos to learn more about the tasty treats!