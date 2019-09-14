Indiana Grown: The Bloomin’ Circus

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Every Saturday WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

Jill Hyneman of The Bloomin’ Circus stopped by the Daybreak studios to talk about microgreens and the super powers they have.

“It’s the stage after a sprout,” Hyneman explained. “So you start out with a seed and then you get the sprout and then you have microgreens.”

Hyneman said microgreens have a lot of energy-powered nutrients. They are often found in snacks, salads and wraps.

Hyneman said she fell into the world of microgreens when she was considering starting an aquaponics farm.

Click the videos to learn more about the microgreens and The Bloomin’ Circus.