Indiana Grown: The Gant Collective

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Michael and Shannon Gant, the owners of The Gant Collective, join News 8 at Daybreak!

The Gant Collective, located on the northeast side of Indianapolis, creates a wide variety of functional, yet creative pieces of woodwork for homes and businesses, including cutting and charcuterie boards, dishware, ashtrays, and more.

The business’ producers can be found at Home Grown Indiana in the Hamilton Town Center, Treasury Homewares off 65th Street and Binford Avenue, or can be ordered directly from Gant at 317-753-4586.

To learn about The Gant Collective, visit their Instagram and Facebook, and enjoy the full interview for more.