Indiana Grown: The Lotion Company

Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, father-daughter duo Jeff and Morgan Gillentine with The Lotion Company joins News 8 at Daybreak.

The Lotion Company is a father-daughter-owned business that focuses on small-batch skincare. The business, based in Muncie, features over 15 fragrances of full body moisturizing lotions, a sugar scrub, and exfoliating body washes.

The owners say the products are paraben-free, petroleum-free, and 100% made in Indiana.

The Lotion Company’s skincare items are available on their website and will also be featured in the 2024 Indiana Grown Holiday Box.

