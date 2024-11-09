47°
Indiana Grown: The Lotion Company

by: Michaela Springer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, father-daughter duo Jeff and Morgan Gillentine with The Lotion Company joins News 8 at Daybreak.

The Lotion Company is a father-daughter-owned business that focuses on small-batch skincare. The business, based in Muncie, features over 15 fragrances of full body moisturizing lotions, a sugar scrub, and exfoliating body washes.

The owners say the products are paraben-free, petroleum-free, and 100% made in Indiana.

The Lotion Company’s skincare items are available on their website and will also be featured in the 2024 Indiana Grown Holiday Box.

Watch the interview above to learn more!

