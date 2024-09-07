Indiana Grown: Timbar Protein Bars

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Kristen Gilkison, owner and chief executive officer of Timbar, joined News 8 at Daybreak.

Timbar is a new range of protein bars that are made with plant-based protein and natural sweeteners. The protein bars are also completely free of gluten, eggs, dairy, whey, and other artificial preservatives and ingredients.

Gilkison says her inspiration for the protein bars came after she was diagnosed with celiac disease.

“I am a physician assistant and have always been passionate about preventative medicine,” she said. “And several years ago, I was diagnosed with celiac disease and some other food allergies. That inspired me to get in the kitchen.”

She says that as a busy working professional, she needed healthy options but struggled to find them.

“Most protein bars on the market weren’t really that healthy. They had a lot of artificial ingredients, sweeteners, were high in sugar, or just didn’t taste good. So, I got to work creating a protein bar that was well-balanced, healthy, free of most of the major allergens and that tasted great,” Gilkison said.

Timbar recently launched a chocolate peanut butter-flavored bar, and Gilkison says they plan to launch more this year.

The protein bars can be purchased on Timbar’s website, Amazon, or Market Wagon. They will also be available at the Indiana Grown Marketplace at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds, which runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 14.

Watch the full video above to learn more.