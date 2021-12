Local

Indiana Grown: Turchetti’s

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week’s guest is George Turkette from Turchetti’s Deli & Meat Market. It is located at 1110 Prospect Street in Fountain Square.

Turkette talked with News 8’s Hanna Mordoh about the products Turchetti’s offers, possible gift ideas and ways to order from the company.

More information about Turchetti’s can be found on the company’s website.