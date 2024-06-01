Indiana Grown: Wildcat Creek Winery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Kathy Black with Wildcat Creek Winery joined News 8 at Daybreak.

Black shares with News 8 what she says makes their wine unique and specific to Indiana – all of their wines are made with traminette grapes.

“Traminette was named the Indiana wine grape by the Indiana Winery Owners about 17 or 18 years ago,” she said. “You’ll find traminette at many Indiana wineries.”

Black says that their traminette won an award at the 2023 Indiana State Fair, and they hope to take home another trophy at this year’s fair.

Black adds that she feels it is a blessing to have wine to give to Hoosiers in “the best moments.”

“We have people that drop by the winery to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, purchasing a new house. We have local supporters, which warms our hearts, but we also have a lot of tourism,” Black said.

