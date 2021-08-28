Local

Indiana Grown: Wildflower Flower Farm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week’s guest is Broch Martindale, owner of Wildflower Flower Farm. Wildflower Flower Farm is located in Jamestown, which is on the border of Hendrix and Boone counties.

Martindale talked with News 8’s Brenna Donnelly about how the summer season has gone for the farm, the increase in new customers and what to do when visiting the farm.

More information about Wildflower Flower Farm can be found on its website.