Indiana Grown: Wildflower Flower Farm

by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Jenifer Martindale with Wildflower Flower & Dahlia Farm in Lizton joined News 8 on Daybreak.

Wildflower Flower & Dahlia Farm offers visitors the opportunity to gather their own flowers during special “You-Pick” events. The first “You-Pick” event of the season starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, Martindale says.

Martindale sits down with News 8’s Amicia Ramsey to share what inspired her to start the farm and talk about what kind of special experiences are offered there.

Wildflower Flower & Dahlia Farm is located at 10326 N. County Road 300 W. in Lizton. The farm will be open Thursdays and Fridays from 6 – 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m.

To find out more, visit wildflowerflowerfarm.com.

