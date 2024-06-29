Search
Indiana Grown: Yorktown Farmers Market

by: Michaela Springer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Nanci Perry with the Yorktown Farmers Market joins News 8 with Daybreak.

The Yorktown Farmers Market is a weekly artisan market in Yorktown in Delaware County. It features over 50 farm, food, and artisan vendors, and offers live music, food trucks, and several activities for kids.

Perry discusses with News 8 the importance of farmers’ markets to small businesses and shares how the Yorktown Farmers Market tackles food insecurity in Delaware County.

To learn more, watch the full interview above.

