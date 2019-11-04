Indiana health officials report mumps case at FFA convention

A one-dose bottle of measles, mumps and rubella virus vaccine is held up at the Salt Lake County Health Department on April 26, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo Illustration/George Frey/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — State health official have issued a health alert that a person at the National FFA Convention & Expo last week had mumps.

“The risk of infection from this case is very low, as close contact is required for mumps transmission,” said a email Monday to News 8 from Greta Sanderson, communications project manager for the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH). “However, out of an abundance of caution, ISDH issued the attached health alert to providers urging them to ask about attendance at the FFA convention on Oct. 30 and 31 if they have a patient who presents with symptoms of mumps.”

Steps were taken to “eliminate the risk of transmission” and health care professionals in others states were notified of the viral infection, Sanderson said. The alert was dated Friday, a day before the FFA convention ended.

The alert calls on people who are not immunized or are up to date with immunization should receive the mumps-measles-rubella vaccine.