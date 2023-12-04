Indiana Hillel shows support for Israeli IU basketball player in ‘Blue Out’ game

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — The Jewish organization Indiana Hillel showed its support for Israel and an Israeli IU basketball player during the women’s game on Sunday.

The group held a “Blue Out,” cheering on IU Sophomore Guard Yarden Garzon, who is from Israel. She has become one of the top players on the team and has been outspoken in her support of Israel.

Indiana Hillel posted pictures on social media from the game against Stetson University. Leaders of the group say it handed out more than 500 free shirts, reading, “We stand with Yarden, We stand with Israel.”

Ahead of the game, the organization posted on Facebook, “IU Women’s Basketball Game BLUE OUT. Join IU Hillel and Chabad IU to show support for Israel and our own Israeli Hoosier, Yarden Garzon. Hillel and Chabad are sponsoring a BLUE OUT at the IU Women’s Basketball game.”

(Provided Photos/Indiana Hillel)

IU won the game 72-34 over Stetson University.

On Monday, Israel expanded ground operations to the southern portion of Gaza and renewed evacuations, after a weeklong cease-fire expired. Israel’s military says it wants to eliminate Hamas whose Oct. 7 attack into Israel triggered the deadliest Israeli-Palestinian violence in decades.

According to IU Hillel’s website, since 1938, the group “has created a warm, welcoming, caring Jewish family and community that celebrates Judaism and Jewish life. We support and honor the diversity of the Jewish student community at IU, and are committed to its maintenance and continuity.”