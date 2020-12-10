Indiana House Speaker tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Todd Huston, a Fishers Republican, is sworn in as Indiana speaker of the House on March 9, 2020. (Photo Provided/Indiana House Republicans)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Indiana House Republicans announced the positive result on Thursday morning, adding that the Republican lawmaker is quarantining at home and has had mild symptoms.

In a statement, Huston said, “The pandemic has impacted Hoosiers and their families across our state, especially in the recent surge of cases. Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19 as well. I will continue quarantining at home and taking all necessary precautions. I look forward to returning to work when it’s safe to do so.”

Huston has not been in the Statehouse or had contact with other legislative members or staff within the last week.

CDC guidelines recommend that those with COVID-19 isolate themselves for at least 10 days after symptoms appear.