Indiana jails prepare for omicron variant

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In normal times, it’s the job of jailers to keep inmates from escaping. But for almost two years, sheriffs in nearly all of Indiana’s 92 counties had the additional job of keeping COVID-19 out of jails.

“My concern about infection of our inmates, of course, would be outside contact — bringing it in. Making sure staff is healthy, we do temperature checks as they come in,” said Monroe County Sheriff Brad Swain.

At Swain’s jail, newly admitted inmates are tested and isolated from the general population until they test negative.

Swain said his jail has enough rapid tests and booster shots on hand, as he anticipates a possible uptick in cases due to the omicron variant.

“Since the very start of vaccine availability, inmates in the Marion County jail system have been offered the COVID-19 vaccine, including a booster. We are informed of whether an inmate tests positive or negative for COVID-19, but do not receive information on variants — testing is available,” the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The state is also providing additional support.

“We continue to partner and provide testing to our long term care facilities, Department of Corrections, our jails, if they are interested in that,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box.

Swain said mental health and substance abuse services provided by civilian staff have been stopped in order to limit contact with inmates.

The sheriff worries about how that will affect those behind bars.

“When all that is put on hold, then of course there is a lot of down time where inmates would have part of their day filled up with things that will enrich their lives,” he said.

Swain said that while he believes in the COVID-19 vaccine, he is not mandating his deputies and staff be vaccinated out of concern it could cause employees to quit and contribute to a staff shortage.