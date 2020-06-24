Indiana Latino Expo to go virtual for 2020

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 2020 Indiana Latino Expo will not be held in person this year.

The expo, originally scheduled for October at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, will be held in different ways.

Telemundo Indy will broadcast an ILE television show from September to October.

In October, WISH-TV will partner with ILE for a celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

“Though we are disappointed that we cannot gather together in person in 2020, our role in providing information, education and opportunities to the Latino community will continue,” ILE executive director Gloria Jimenez said in a statement. “We look forward to working creatively with our partners to deliver information to the Latino community through Telemundo and to be celebrating Latino culture through our partnership with WISH-TV. We are excited to be able to bring such a unique shows to the Latino Community,.”

A virtual education fair will also be held.