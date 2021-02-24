Indiana Latino Institute hosting COVID-19 town hall series in Spanish

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Latino Institute on Thursday will host the first of many town hall discussions on COVID-19 in Spanish.

The organization is collaborating with a number of partners that include the Indiana State Department of Health.

The first in the series of discussions will be on Facebook during an hourlong live discussion at 6 p.m. Thursday.

A panel of experts will answer questions regarding the disease. Those experts will include:

Dr. Ruben Hernan Hernandez Mondragon of IU Health.

Belkis Ramirez, program specialist for the Marion County Public Health Department.

Berenice Tenorio, outreach specialist for the Indiana Latino Institute.

Ana Pereira, tobacco control coordinator for the Latino Health Organization.

The discussion is aimed at educating Latino Hoosiers on the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine, its side effects and misconceptions, as well as the process of getting a free vaccine, according to the Indiana Latino Institute.

WISH-TV is partnering with the Indiana Latino Institute on the project. WISH-TV will also air the program live on its Facebook page.

People can submit questions online now.