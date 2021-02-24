Indiana Latino Institute hosting COVID-19 town hall series in Spanish

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Latino Institute on Thursday will host the first of many town hall discussions on COVID-19 in Spanish.
The organization is collaborating with a number of partners that include the Indiana State Department of Health.
The first in the series of discussions will be on Facebook during an hourlong live discussion at 6 p.m. Thursday.
A panel of experts will answer questions regarding the disease. Those experts will include:
- Dr. Ruben Hernan Hernandez Mondragon of IU Health.
- Belkis Ramirez, program specialist for the Marion County Public Health Department.
- Berenice Tenorio, outreach specialist for the Indiana Latino Institute.
- Ana Pereira, tobacco control coordinator for the Latino Health Organization.
The discussion is aimed at educating Latino Hoosiers on the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine, its side effects and misconceptions, as well as the process of getting a free vaccine, according to the Indiana Latino Institute.
WISH-TV is partnering with the Indiana Latino Institute on the project. WISH-TV will also air the program live on its Facebook page.