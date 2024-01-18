Indiana lawmakers hear heated debate about fire department consolidation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A panel of Indiana lawmakers heard backlash Wednesday from people opposed to Senate Bill 54.

The legislation would give the mayor of Indianapolis and the City-County Council the authority to approve a merger between a Marion County township fire department and the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Wayne Township trustees have announced plans to merge its fire department with Indianapolis’. Trustees have set a vote on merging the departments for Feb. 22.

The state’s existing process gives townships a vote in the consolidation process.

Wayne Township resident Rachel Hawkins said the legislation takes away her community’s voice. “My hope is you will not support this bill. We are lucky to have a fire department that is so involved in our community.”

The bill’s sponsor is Sen. Scott Baldwin, a Republican from Noblesville. He says the existing fragmented model of fire service in Indianapolis is inconsistent with what is provided in other cities comparable in size to Indianapolis.

“It adds services that are not currently offered: dive teams; hazardous materials response teams; technical rescue response teams including confined space collapse, high angle, low angle rescues,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin says merging the township departments of Decatur, Pike and Wayne into the Indianapolis Fire Department would save a combined $40 million and lower residents fire tax levies from 1.5% to 3%.

Critics said those savings would not kick in until after the township’s debt is paid off.

The legislation could fast-track the merging of the Wayne Township and Indianapolis departments.

Wayne Township resident John Schmitz says the legislation is another example of lawmakers from counties adjacent to Marion County — Baldwin is from Hamilton County, and Sen. Crider, a Republican from Greenfield in Hancock County — meddling in Marion County affairs.

“Sens. Baldwin and Crider are not from the area. We already have (Sen.) Aaron Freeman (an Indianapolis Republican) trying to work on some ‘No turn on Reds.’ A lot of people in Marion County are not real happy with outside influence on our local governments.”

The Senate Pensions and Labor Committee scheduled another hearing on the bill next week. Lawmakers could introduce amendments at that time.

Related stories