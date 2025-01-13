Have an eviction on your record? See if you can get it sealed.

The entrance to a room where volunteer attorneys at Indiana Legal Services help people through their eviction cases during an eviction sealing clinic Aug. 26, 2024, at Eskenazi Health Thomas & Arlene Grande Campus on the east side of Indianapolis. (Photo by Ted Somerville for Mirror Indy)

INDIANAPOLIS (MIRROR INDY) — If you’ve been evicted, you might be able to get the case expunged so landlords won’t see it should they search court records when screening potential tenants.

Indiana Legal Services will host a free eviction sealing clinic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Lawrence Education and Community Center, 6501 Sunnyside Road.

The organization might be able to handle a limited number of walk-ins, but making an appointment is recommended. More information is here.

Attorneys at the clinic can help you with e-filing the documents or give you instructions on how to file the paperwork with the court.

If you can’t go to the clinic, you can download the paperwork with instructions on how to file with the court.

To qualify to have your eviction sealed, there can’t be an existing judgment that says you owe the landlord money in the case. The eviction also must have been dismissed by the court, decided in your favor, or overturned or vacated on appeal.

An eviction can’t be sealed if the case is still active.

Visit mycase.in.gov and search your name to find your eviction case. Scroll to the bottom of the page to see whether there is a money judgment.

The decision to seal each eviction is up to the judge of the court in which the eviction was filed.

Indianapolis consistently has one of the highest eviction rates in the country, according to Princeton University’s Eviction Lab.

Mirror Indy reporter Tyler Fenwick covers housing and labor. Contact him at 317-766-1406 or tyler.fenwick@mirrorindy.org. Follow him on X @ty_fenwick.