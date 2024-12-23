$1 million Mega Millions tickets sold in central Indiana

The Hoosier Lottery is looking for the winners of the Powerball Double Play and the Mega Millions to claim their money. Could it be you? (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Over the weekend, several lottery tickets worth $50,000 or more were sold in Indiana this weekend and the Hoosier Lottery is looking for the winners to claim their money. Two $1 million Mega Millions tickets were purchased in central Indiana.

The winning entries match all five of Friday night’s drawings.

The $1 million winning tickets were purchased at Big Red Liquors store at 2290 E. 116th St. in Carmel, and the other at Buck’s Clinton Sunoco at 1458 E. State Road 163 in Clinton.

The winning numbers are 2-20-51-56-67 with a Mega Ball of 19.

In addition to the Mega Millions $1 million tickets, there is a $50,000 Powerball Double Play ticket that was sold at Zionsville Fuel at 10400 N. Michigan Road. The winning numbers are 29-45-46-51-59, with a Powerball of 3.

Upcoming is the Mega Millions jackpot being played on Tuesday for an estimated $944 million.