Indiana man dies after falling from cruise ship in Miami

Brian Rice, of Brownsburg, died after accidentally falling from a cruise ship in Miami on Friday. (Provided Photo/GoFundMe)

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A central Indiana man died after falling from a cruise ship in Miami on Friday.

The Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Brian Rice of Brownsburg.

Carnival Horizon says it is cooperating with the investigation.

“Our CareTeam continues to provide support to the guest’s family and we cooperated with the standard law enforcement investigation when the ship arrived to PortMiami on Saturday morning,” said a Carnival Cruise Line representative. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the guest’s family

Details on what led to Rice’s fall have not been released.

A GoFundMe, which was set up for Rice’s family, has raised more than $10,000.