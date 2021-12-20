Local

Indiana man’s attorney calls Jan. 6 a ‘coup attempt’

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The attorney for Israel Tutrow, a Greenfield man who will be sentenced Tuesday for his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection, says that day was a “coup attempt — fomented intentionally by right wing actors who used data mining and psychological manipulation.”

The attorney’s comment is part of a filing in the federal court case, asking that Tutrow be sentenced to probation.

Prosecutors, however, are seeking a 60-day jail sentence, citing his previous criminal history — convictions for two misdemeanor marijuana offenses, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and underage drinking.

Tutrow’s attorney, H. Heather Shaner, says Tutrow suffered an anxiety attack inside the Capitol on Jan. 6 and multiple anxiety attacks as he listened to news coverage on the way home to Indiana from D.C.

Shaner also says Tutrow now has a job and is enrolled in community college.

Tutrow admitted to what I-Team 8 reported earlier this year: he did not vote in the 2020 election.

“This young man is not political. He has not registered to vote. He is not a MAGA supporter,” Shaner said.

“The lack of information, the loss of rationality and the loss of civic literacy that led to Jan. 6, 2021, can only be addressed by education, respect and love. To save our Union we must be wise. We must be compassionate. We must listen,” Shaner added.