Indiana mother shot by 2-year-old son; boy’s 5-year-old sibling calls for help

HENDRICKS COUNTY (WISH) — A woman was shot by her 2-year-old son Wednesday morning in Hendricks County. Authorities say the child’s 5-year-old sibling called 911 for help.

The shooting happened at a home along US 36 in Hendricks County just after 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office said a 2-year-old boy found a semi-automatic pistol at his home and shot his 40-year-old-mother. Then, a 5-year-old sibling, who was also in the house, called for help.

Their mom was rushed to a hospital in Indianapolis to be treated for her injuries. She is considered to be in stable condition.

Authorities said the gun’s precise location inside the home is under investigation, but they believe the gun belongs to a family member. It’s not clear what the family was doing when the shooting happened.

Trending Headlines

The woman’s husband, along with another child, were not at home at the time.

Hendricks County detectives and Child Protective Services are continuing an investigation into the shooting.