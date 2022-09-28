Local

Indiana National Guard prepares to assist military, civilians in Hurricane Ian aftermath

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana National Guard soldiers, flight crews and mechanics with the 38th Infantry Division’s aviation brigade will leave Thursday morning from Shelbyville to help Florida recover from Hurricane Ian.

The storm made landfall in Florida on Wednesday afternoon.

The personnel and two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters will provide logistics and perform reconnaissance missions, the Indiana National Guard said in a news release issued Wednesday afternoon.

The Emergency Management Assistance Compact, a foundation for sharing resources between states, requested the Guard’s assistance.

The Indiana National Guard says it responded to two hurricane relief efforts in 2017 following Harvey in Texas and Irma in Florida, and again in 2018 following Florence in North Carolina. The Guard also was called out to help Hoosiers in a February snowstorm.

The soldiers are scheduled to depart Thursday morning from the Shelbyville National Guard Armory’s aviation flight facility on North Michigan Road.