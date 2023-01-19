Local

Indiana National Guard vehicle slips off trailer, closing I-65 ramp in Lebanon

by: Gregg Montgomery
LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana National Guard military vehicle slid off a trailer and onto I-65 Thursday, closing down the nearby exit ramp, Indiana Department of Transportation said.

The National Guard confirmed its vehicle and personnel were involved, but provided no additional details to News 8.

INDOT sent out an alert via Twitter on the closed exit about 1:30 p.m. Thursday. The I-65 northbound ramp for U.S. 52 and State Road 32 had reopened about a half-hour later, INDOT tweeted.

INDOT also shared traffic camera video of the incident on Twitter.

