Gov. Holcomb activates Indiana National Guard to help first responders

Indiana National Guard logo. The Indiana National Guard is holding a recruiting event Thursday in downtown Indianapolis.
Indiana National Guard logo. (Provided Image/Indiana National Guard)
by: Parker Carlson
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sunday morning, Gov. Eric Holcomb called in the Indiana National Guard to help first responders in response to the winter storm warning.

In the response for help, the Indiana National Guard Highway Assistance Teams will help stranded motorists and provide support in other emergencies.

The team is made of 122 Hoosier Guardsmen from seven National Guard armories in Bedford, Edinburgh, Evansville, Indianapolis, New Albany, Shelbyville, and Washington.

The Indiana National Guard will work with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, state police, and Emergency Operations Center. They will remain active until Tuesday, Jan. 7.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and other Indy leaders are calling for people to stay off the roads.

