Indiana Pride of Color celebrates diversity, beautifies park

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A park near downtown welcomed all Saturday.

The Indiana Pride of Color organization held its annual Celebration in the Park event at Watkins Park. Organizers say the goal of the event is to celebrate the diversity within the LGBTQ community and make sure everyone feels welcome.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett declared Aug. 10 to be “Indiana Pride of Color Day” in the city.

The event featured food trucks, vendors and special performances. Health screenings and seminars on topics like financial literacy and health insurance were also available.

“A lot of times, people of color, we’re not accepted,” said Carl Thomas, with the Indiana Pride of Color organization. “This is a safe place where you don’t have to just be of color, but all are accepted at this celebration in the park.”

Before Saturday’s event, Indiana Pride of Color members helped fix up the park and surrounding neighborhood by painting benches and picking up trash.

