Indiana recognizes the first ever NICU Awareness Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Governor Holcomb recently declared September 30, 2019 as Indiana’s first ever NICU Awareness Day.

According to the CDC, 10% of babies are born too early in the United States.

Dr. Reisha Patel, a neonatologist at St. Vincent says ending up in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit is sometimes preventable. Such as drug addiction.

Other times it’s just bad luck predetermined by genetics.

According to Dr. Patel, the NICU is where premature babies are kept until their organ systems are developed enough to go home healthy.

It’s not a happy place. It’s actually pretty quiet.

Still Dr. Patel says it’s a place of hope for the families of premie babies. Families like Kristie and Jerrad Strain.

At 20 weeks pregnant, Kristie was told she had a cervix complication that required a procedure to keep her baby inside.

Three weeks later, Kristie was transported to St. Vincent from Richmond, Indiana for what’s called a Cervical Cerclage. This allowed her baby to stay inside her for 11 more weeks.

At 34-weeks-old, Kassidy Strain was born. 6 weeks before her due date of September, 28th.

Kassidy has been in the NICU for 5 weeks.

During this time, her parents have had to manage time off work, staying in a hotel, and all the worry that comes with having a premie.

The Strain’s say the early days were tough, but that they understood how important it was for them to be in the NICU with Kassidy.

“We know there’s a risk of having developmental delay, not hitting those milestones of walking and talking, and so we know when families are here and they’re interacting with their baby, that risk goes down,” said Dr. Patel.

NICU Awareness Day is also about the advancements in research.

“There is an end. Medicine is better now. They can measure all the genetics and all those sorts of things,” said Jerrad.

Dr. Patel says the 100-bed NICU at St. Vincent is now helping babies at 22 weeks old.

Survival isn’t great she says, but it grows to 50% between 23 to 24 weeks. At 26 weeks, survival is in the high 90%.

As for the Strain’s, Jerrad told News 8 he’s looking forward to taking Kassidy home. But she first needs to pass her car seat test.

Which could be good practice for the Strains in 16 years.