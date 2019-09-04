Indiana Red Cross volunteers prepare for Hurricane Dorian

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The American Red Cross is sending out their volunteers as Hurricane Dorian continues to move along the East Coast.

The Indiana region sent one shelter supervisor to Durham, North Carolina Wednesday to oversee the shelter and support those who may have been impacted by the hurricane.

“I think the very first thing, um, that the Red Cross when we, step on ground is to provide shelter, food, safety, clothing if necessary, uh donations. And then the resources to help them sustain themselves to return home,” said Tina Barnheart, American Red Cross shelter supervisor.

The Red Cross says monetary donations are the best way you can help people impacted by Hurricane Dorian in the U.S. and in the Bahamas.