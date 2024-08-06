Indiana Repertory Theatre announces exciting new season

false

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Repertory Theatre is gearing up for a dynamic new season, offering diverse performances that promise to captivate audiences.

Benjamin Hanna, the Margot Lacy Eccles artistic director at IRT, and Devon Ginn, director of Inclusion and Community Partnerships at IRT, stopped by WISH-TV to chat with Daybreak Anchor Jeremy Jenkins about what theatergoers can expect.

A Diverse Lineup

Hanna highlighted the variety in the upcoming season.

“There’s something for everyone,” he said. “We’re starting the season with a new musical comedy called ‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.’ It’s a great show about six young spellers—played by adults—competing to win the spelling bee. It’s a beautiful musical that everyone can relate to, especially those moments of childhood and youth.”

The season will also feature a new play, “King James,” in the winter, adding to the theater’s rich lineup.

Community Engagement

Ginn emphasized the theater’s commitment to community engagement and inclusivity.

“When we say this is your theater, we truly believe it,” Ginn said. “We offer a variety of programs to ensure that everyone feels welcomed and that all barriers to entry are dismantled.”

He mentioned several initiatives, including community conversations that connect audiences with the themes of the plays, artist conversations for direct interaction with the cast and crew, and pre-show chats that delve deeply into the scripts and histories of the productions.

Summer Preparations

Discussing the preparatory work during the summer, Ginn shared insights into their successful summer camp.

“We had over 232 students attend our camp this year, more than double from last year,” he said. “It’s a beautiful thing to see so many young people engaged and excited about theater.”

Inclusivity and Access

Hanna and Ginn stressed the importance of inclusivity and ensuring that the programming reflects the community.

“We really try to make sure that our programming reflects our community,” Hanna said. “You’ll see stories about people who look just like you and learn about your neighbors and their cultures. That’s one wonderful thing that art can do—teach us empathy.”

Getting Involved

Tickets are available online for those interested in attending.

“You can buy tickets at IRTlive.com,” Hanna said. “Prices start at $25, and we want to ensure that everyone has access, especially young people. Introducing theater to young people helps them become lifelong lovers of the arts.”

To catch the full interview, watch it above. For more information about the new season or to purchase tickets, click here.