Indiana Repertory Theatre, ‘ The Paper Dreams of Harry Chin’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — You can now see “The Paper Dreams of Harry Chin” at the Indiana Repertory Theatre.

David Shih plays the lead role in the show.

“The play centers around a man named Harry Chin who actually was a real person who emigrated to the U.S. during the Chinese exclusionary period. The story actually really revolves around his relationship with his daughter and how they come to terms with the death of his wife Laura, her mother a year afterwards. Also, the consequences of sort of choices Harry had to make when he was coming to the country and how they sort of affect his relationship with his daughter now,” Shih said.

“Essentially the play is a family drama. It’s about connecting with family and it’s a more ordinary story, but then it’s in more extraordinary circumstances,” Shih said.

According to Shih, the show has been having standing ovations every night. He thinks that people really are connecting to the show.

“I think it’s a really touching family story, and it’s again set against this sort of extraordinary backdrop. We have ghosts in it. It’s really very surrealistic story and I feel like people really love the story.”

“The Paper Dreams of Harry Chin” is running now at the Indiana Reparatory Theater and streaming until May 15.

Tickets are available for purchase here.