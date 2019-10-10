Indiana reports 2 more vaping deaths

In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana reports two more people have died of severe lung injuries linked to a history of vaping, the state Department of Health said Thursday.

Indiana has now recorded three deaths connected to the use of e-cigarettes since Sept. 6. The department declined to provide information on the people who died.

A news release from the department said, “Indiana is currently investigating 75 cases of severe lung injury linked to vaping, a total that has doubled in the past month. The majority of the cases have occurred among individuals ages 16-29.”

Symptoms have included cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue, fever or abdominal pain.