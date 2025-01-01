Indy drivers beware: Speed cameras on northeast side could go live Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Drivers in Indianapolis will need to watch their speed because INDOT speed cameras will be watching them as early as Wednesday.

The Indiana Department of Transportation is adding the Clear Path construction project near the I-69 and I-465 interchange on Indy’s northeast side to its list of “Indiana Safe Zones.” An existing Safe Zone near Greenfield on I-70 will be discontinued.

Pump the brakes, though, because INDOT says there will be at least 30 days of a trial period they call a “pre-enforcement warning period.”

During this time, only warnings will be mailed to people caught speeding. No tickets will be sent out during the trial phase.

Signs will be posted as drivers enter and leave active work zones letting them know that it is photo-enforced.

Timing devices will monitor vehicles as they go through these areas. If one is determined to be going 11 mph or faster than the posted speed limit, the INDOT Speed camera will take a picture of the back license plate. That data will then be validated and certified before the violation gets sent in the mail.

INDOT spokesperson Kyleigh Cramer says they hope this will encourage people to slow down.

“Right now in Clear Path, we are seeing speeds of 50, 60, up to 80 almost [miles per hour],” Cramer said. “That zone is 40 to 45. We are not only doing this for the protection of our workers but also the motoring public. As four out of five people who are killed in work zones are either the driver or passenger.”

According to INDOT, speeding decreased by more than 70% in the first four months of the program.

It says similar programs in states like Maryland and Pennsylvania have been successful at slowing people down in construction zones.

Indiana Safe Zone Violations

INDOT has not confirmed exactly when enforcement will start for this new Safe Zone. When it does the fines are as follows:

1st Violation – Warning

2nd Violation – $75 fine

3rd+ Violation – $150 fine

Workers need to be present for the violations to be valid.