Indiana School for the Blind opening doors for special concert

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An upcoming concert series is providing more than just good music. It’s also benefiting kids who are visually impaired.

The Indiana Blind Children’s Foundation is hosting the No Limits Inaugural Concert and celebration later this month.

Laura Alvarado stopped by the Daybreak studios to talk more about the event.

“This is the first time the Indiana School for the Blind is opening its doors to the public for a concert like this,” explained Alvarado.

The Matthew Whitaker Quartet will perform July 26 in the newly renovated 1930’s auditorium at the Indiana School for the Blind and Visually Impaired.

Click the video to learn more about Matthew Whitaker and the upcoming concert.