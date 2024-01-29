Indiana Senate approves bill to pause Blue Line despite neighbors’ objections

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bus rapid transit projects all over the state would face a one-year moratorium under a measure the state Senate approved Monday afternoon.

The bill in its current form would prohibit the construction of bus rapid transit lanes, including the Blue Line, until July 1, 2025. It would not affect the Purple Line already under construction. The bill also would suspend the installation of signs prohibiting right turns on red during the same period, though it would not affect signs installed before March 31 of this year.

The Blue Line is the last of three bus rapid transit lines planned for Marion County, joining the completed Red Line and the Purple Line, which is currently under construction. The Blue Line would run from Indianapolis International Airport east along Washington Street to Cumberland.

In October, business owners along Washington Street, including Black Sheep Gifts owner Lisa Bennett, told News 8 they feared the construction would drive away customers and permanently impair access to their stores. After dozens of Irvington residents testified against the bill earlier this month, some of the business owners, including Bennett, issued statements on social media saying they no longer support the bill after hearing residents’ concerns.

Jordan Gleason, an Irvington attorney who once co-owned the now-closed Black Acre Brewing Company along Washington Street, said the Irvington streetscape project a decade ago temporarily drove down foot traffic at the brewery, but once it was over, customer traffic tripled.

“I’m really hoping that this new transit project can see some similar economic development even if it pinches some of us businesses in the short term,” he said.

On Monday morning, Nathan Height pointed out two intersections along Washington Street, where he said he has nearly been hit by speeding cars several times. Since the Blue Line project would convert two of Washington Street’s four lanes to dedicated bus rapid transit lanes, he said it would force drivers to slow down.

“Honestly, as a pedestrian, I don’t feel safe at this intersection, but I don’t feel safe driving on Washington to the grocery store or driving to Target. I feel like I am holding my breath,” he said. “And every single time I’m on this road, I find someone driving at least 15-20 miles an hour over the speed limit, disobeying red lights and not yielding to pedestrians.”

Height said he moved to Irvington two years ago specifically for the Blue Line. He said he travels frequently for work, so it would save him time and money to take the bus rather than parking at the airport or ordering a rideshare. Moreover, he said Irvington doesn’t have room for any more parking, so the Blue Line is another way for Irvington businesses to draw more customers from downtown.

During floor debate on Monday, bill author Sen. Aaron Freeman, R-Indianapolis, said he didn’t believe planners had considered the potential side effects bus rapid transit lanes would bring on Washington Street. He said his bill would give state authorities, including INDOT, time to study the issue further. As an example, he said he feared narrowing traffic lanes on Washington Street would force traffic onto other city streets or I-70. He said he would prefer to see shared lanes, with buses equipped with transponders to allow them to go through traffic lights separately.

“INDOT had better have a study, know what we’re going to do there because I think we’re going to have to add a lane to 70,” he said, adding the Red Line has forced drivers to double back in order to reach some businesses.

The bill passed the Senate 35-14, with Republicans Ron Alting, Erick Bassler, Vaneta Becker, Travis Holdman, and Kyle Walker joining all 9 Democrats in voting no. The measure now heads to the House.