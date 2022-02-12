Local

Indiana Silver Alert canceled for 15-year-old girl missing from Mooresville

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Grace Maxwell was canceled at 2:06 p.m. Saturday.

MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert issued Friday night says police are seeking help to find a 15-year-old girl from Mooresville.

Grace Maxwell was last seen at 5:38 p.m. Friday. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical aid, according to the Mooresville Police Department.

She was described as 5-feet-4 and 180 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Grace was last seen wearing a black zip-up Calvin Klein jacket, a teal undershirt, black leggings, and blue slides.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Mooresville Police Department at 317-831-2323 or 911.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Untold stories from Indianapolis’ epic 2012 Super Bowl week

Sports /

Afghans protest US order to give $3.5B to 9/11 victims

International /

Pet Pals TV: ISD students helping deaf dogs in unique program

News /

Ascension St. Vincent cardiologist provides advice for exercising in the cold

Medical /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.