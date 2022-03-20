Local

Indiana Silver Alert: 10-year-old girl missing from Shelburn

by: Hanna Mordoh
SHELBURN, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Sunday morning for a missing 10-year-old girl.

The Shelburn Police Department said Lillith Ruffner was last seen at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday night in Shelburn, just south of Terre Haute.

Police said Lillith is 4 feet 5 inches tall, 68 pounds and has brown hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, and jeans.

Police said Lillith is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. 

If you have any information on Lillith Ruffner, contact the Shelburn Police Department at 812-268-4308 or call 911.

