Indiana Silver Alert: 15-year-old girl missing from Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert issued Friday night says police are seeking help to find a 15-year-old girl from Mooresville.

Grace Maxwell was last seen at 5:38 p.m. Friday. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical aid, according to the Mooresville Police Department.

She was described as 5-feet-4 and 180 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Grace was last seen wearing a black zip-up Calvin Klein jacket, a teal undershirt, black leggings, and blue slides.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Mooresville Police Department at 317-831-2323 or 911.