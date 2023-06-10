Indiana Silver Alert: 17-year-old girl missing from Arlington

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Rush County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Valerie Tindall, a 17-year-old white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 162 pounds, brown hair with hazel eyes, and last seen wearing a light blue shirt, jean shorts and sandals, and driving a green 2000 Honda Accord with Indiana license plate: ZYK833.

Valerie is missing from Arlington, Indiana, which is 47 miles southeast of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Wednesday, June 07, 2023, at 12 PM. She is believed to be in extreme danger.

Anyone with information on Valerie Tindall is asked to contact the Rush County Sheriff’s Department at 765-932-2931 or 911.