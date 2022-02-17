Local

Indiana Silver Alert: 43-year-old man missing from Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A man missing from Mooresville is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Jeffrey Gray, 43, was last seen at 11:08 a.m. Thursday, the Mooresville Metropolitan Police Department says.

He was described as 6-feet-2 and 210 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, red and black pajamas, and Under Armour sandals.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Mooresville Police Department at 317-831-2323 or 911.