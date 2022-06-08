Local

Indiana Silver Alert: 43-year-old woman missing from Kokomo

by: Alexis Mitchell
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Tuesday evening for a 43-year-old woman missing from Kokomo.

Josslyn Maciejewski is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical aid.

She was last seen at 9 a.m. Tuesday wearing a gray dress and no shoes, according to the Kokomo Police Department.

Maciejewski was described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Kokomo Police Department at 765-456-7194 or 911.

Kokomo is 58 miles north of Indianapolis.

