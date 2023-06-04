Search
Indiana Silver Alert: 63-year-old woman missing from Indianapolis

Jeanetta Harvey, 63, was last seen Friday in the 4300 block of Madison Avenue driving a blue Ford F-150. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)
by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating 63-year-old Jeanetta Harvey.

Harvey was described as 5 feet 0 inches, 160 lbs, with brown hair, and green eyes.

She was last seen 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 4300 block of Madison Avenue driving her blue 2014 F-150 with the Indiana plate number FD1659.

A photo of Harvey’s truck.
(Provided Photo/IMPD)

IMPD believes Harvey may be in extreme danger and in need of medical assistance.

If anyone has information on Harvey, they are asked to call 911 immediately.

