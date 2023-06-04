Indiana Silver Alert: 63-year-old woman missing from Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating 63-year-old Jeanetta Harvey.
Harvey was described as 5 feet 0 inches, 160 lbs, with brown hair, and green eyes.
She was last seen 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 4300 block of Madison Avenue driving her blue 2014 F-150 with the Indiana plate number FD1659.
IMPD believes Harvey may be in extreme danger and in need of medical assistance.
If anyone has information on Harvey, they are asked to call 911 immediately.